2022 is an amazing year for superhero fans. While Marvel Cinematic Studio (MCU) has an array of films and shows scheduled for release, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) also has much in store for their fans. While DCEU’s The Batman is all set to release next week, we have now come across some eyebrow-raising news about another one of its films – The Flash.

As per reports coming in, a stunt performer – who is part of the action team of upcoming Ezra Miller starrer, seems to have unintentionally revealed the film’s main villain. Well, at least fans are convinced of it! Want to know who it may possibly be? Well scroll down & have a look.

As per reports and what fans believe, Shane Steyn inadvertently revealed who the main villains of The Flash are in a post he shared in October 2021. While the DCEU has managed to keep the antagonist of the Ezra Miller starrer under wraps, fans of the superhero universe are well aware that previous Batmans – Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton are all set to reprise their versions of the cape crusader while Sasha Calle will essay the part of Supergirl. Now, as per the spotting of eagle-eyed fans, popular Flash villains Reverse Flash or Zoom could be in this film.

Shane, who apparently is one of the stunt performers on the film, had shared a picture of a T-shirt on his Instagram in October. The T-shirt featured the silhouettes of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and a demonic-looking Flash. The stunt performer captioned it, “Had such a great time working on this! So much fun! Thank you to Eunice (HAGO Stunts) for the opportunity.”

Fans groups have now taken notice of the post and pointed out that the Flash silhouette on the t-shirt looks very similar to Reverse Flash and Zoom – two villains that have been associated with the speedster for decades now. These characters have also appeared on CW’s The Flash TV series and were essayed by Tom Cavanagh. Commenting on Sasha Calle’s post, one user wrote, “Reverse flash will be the main villain.” Another added, “Someone’s gonna get a phone call from WB very soon.”

But why are they so sure the villains of Ezra Miller’s The Flash are likely Reverse Flash or Zoom? Well, that is because it is said that the film has borrowed elements from the popular DC comic Flashpoint, where Reverse Flash was the villain.

The upcoming DC film – which is scheduled to release later this year, is the first solo outing for the popular character Flash, played in DCEU by Ezra Miller. The film is directed by Andy Muschietti and also stars Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Ben Affleck.

Do you think Reverse Flash or Zoom will play the baddie in Ezra Miller-led The Flash? Let us know in the comments.

