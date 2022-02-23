American superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December last year, turned out to be one of the biggest cinematic events since Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame was released. Now fans are eager to watch the movie’s home release.

Advertisement

Watching the Tom Holland starrer on demand is great but there are other exciting features that come with it. The films’ home release includes the additional behind-the-scenes features that make all Marvel fans eager to buy. However, it seems the latest Spider-Man film may not have another additional feature. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

As per The Direct report, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital and Blu-Ray release will have 100 minutes of additional footage thereby giving fans a glimpse of how the project was made. Moreover, the final product will also have inside cut scenes.

As exciting as it sounds, Marvel fans will be missing a key feature from Tom Holland starrer’s home media release (Blu-ray and Digital). The report cites insider Amit Chaudhari claims the popular IMAX Enhanced option for viewing will not be available in the home media release.

For the unversed, the said feature was recently introduced to a chunk of MCU films on Disney+. Fans have been enjoying the wider aspect ratio on their home screens. Sadly, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital and Blu-Ray release will not be able to be viewed in that way.

Interestingly, the IMAX Enhanced feature is also something available on the “Bravia Core” app featured on select Sony XR TVs. Chaudhari noted how that particular service is very likely to get the special version of No Way Home. The previous two live-action Spidey films currently streaming on the service have the IMAX Enhanced version as an option.

So what do you think about the missing feature in Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital and Blu-Ray release? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Tom Cruise & Rob Lowe Once Got Into A Real Fight While Rehearsing For ‘The Outsiders’, Latter Said “He Was Ready To Kill Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube