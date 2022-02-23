American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. He is the recipient of numerous accolades but won his first Oscar Awards in 2016 for the film, The Revenant. While the fans across the world were happy with the news, comedian Jack Black wasn’t thrilled about it. In fact, he had a different view of Leo’s win.

Leonardo‘s Oscar award was a long-awaited one. Fans for years hoped wished and prayed for his win at the coveted and most prestigious awards in the entertainment industry. However, the comedian felt that Bryan Cranston was a more deserving star to bag the prestigious award.

For the unversed, Bryan is well known for playing the role of Walter White in the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad. The actor was also nominated for the Best Actor category for the 2015 drama and biographical film Trumbo. However, he lost the award to Leonardo DiCaprio.

Talking about it in a conversation with The Fix, comedian Jack Black said Bryan Cranston is a better actor but “He was never going to win it against Leo DiCap (sic) in the Revenant”. Even after the reporter said that it was Leonardo DiCaprio’s year, the comedian stood firmly to his Kung Fu Panda co-star.

The comedian said, “You heard it here. Bryan Cranston is better [at] acting than Leo DiCap (sic). But, Leo DiCap (sic) was like dying a lot, he was like wheezing and coughing blood. That’s Oscar. That’s what you’ve got to do.”

Leonardo DiCaprio bagged the Oscar Award in 2016, actors other than Bryan nominated were Matt Damon, Michael Fassbender and Eddie Redmayne. Comedian Jack Black also took another dig at the Titanic star. He accused the actor of stealing his ‘spot’ in the Oscar nomination.

When the reporter said that the comedian was supposed to get the award for his 2011 comedy and drama film Bernie, the comedian said, “Thank you. Why didn’t I get an Oscar nomination for that? Oh you know why, I think Leo DiCap (sic) took my spot. Because that was the year he had that really bad movie that got Oscar-nominated. What was that, where he like played a president that was kind of bald? Did you see that?”

The film in question was Leonardo Di Caprio’s film J.Edgar. When the reporter pointed out that the actor was not nominated for the film, comedian Jack Black said, “He didn’t? Okay. It was a different one that I did, that obviously he shouldn’t have got a homage.”

