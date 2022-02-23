Actor Rob Lowe once revealed that he got into a fight with Tom Cruise while filming their 1983 film, The Outsiders, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Cruise is known for his short-tempered behaviour, especially when he was young. Just recently, the Hollywood hunk’s ex-manager revealed details about the actor’s anger issues.

Advertisement

It was revealed that Cruise was moody and would get angry at just a snap of your finger. His ex-manager also shared an incident that occurred in 1986, where she gifted him a photo album with his teen photos, but the Mission Impossible actor didn’t like it and threw the album, which hit his manager.

Advertisement

While talking about Tom Cruise‘s terrible temper, back in 2011, Rob Lowe shared about a fight that happened between the two actors while they were filming, The Outsiders. According to Digital Spy, Lowe shared that he was rehearsing for a fight scene for the Francis Ford Coppola film when he accidentally struck Cruise for real, which resulted in an altercation.

“We all beat the living s**t out of one another, we really did,” Rob Lowe said. “I got one clean shot on Tom, and Tom is such a competitive lunatic – which is what I love about him – but the next thing you know he’s ready to kill me.” Lowe added, “We were all competitive. It wasn’t just Tom. We were hardcore,” while talking about his fight on The Outsiders sets with Tom Cruise.

Previously, Lowe has also shared that Tom went ballistic when he came to know that both of them will be sharing a room in the New York City hotel while shooting the movie. Despite all of that, Rob also said that he had no hard feelings against the Top Gun actor.

Meanwhile, now Tom Cruise is busy with Mission Impossible 7, which will be hitting the screens this year, and the eighth instalment, which will release in 2024. As for Rob Lowe, it was recently reported that the actor will star and executive produce the Netflix movie Dog Gone.

Must Read: ‘Imagining Harry Potter Without JK Rowling’ Campaign Goes Viral & Fans Are Upset For Excluding The Creator

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube