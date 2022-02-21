Tom Cruise’s ex-manager claims that the actor has a terrible temper. The Top Gun actor has become one of the biggest stars in the world, and he keeps climbing the ladder each year. Currently, Cruise is busy filming Mission Impossible 7, which is said to release in September this year, and MI 8, which will be hitting the screens in 2024.

The movies saw several delays due to the pandemic. Previously, it was reported that the eighth part of the long-running franchise might mark the end of Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. The actor has been playing the character since 1996 when the first instalment came out.

Talking about Tom Cruise, he is now making the news after his former manager Eileen Berlin detailed the actor’s anger issues while speaking with The Daily Mail. She was his first manager and worked with Tom until his Top Gun was released in 1986. “Tommy had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger at his natural father. He was moody and would get angry in a snap of your fingers,” Berlin said.

“It was like something was smoldering, and it would boil up and explode. I put it down to his insecurity. I presented him with an album with all his publicity articles from teen magazines for his 19th birthday,” Tom Cruise’s ex-manager added. “He screamed, ‘I don’t want to be in the teen mags’. He had told me he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album hard at me, and it hit me on the cheek,” she continued.

It’s not the first time that Cruise‘s anger issues have caught the limelight. Once before, in 2020, Tom hit the news for allegedly going off on a furious rant at the crew members on the set of Mission Impossible 7 for breaking the Covid-19 protocols.

Despite his tantrums, Tom Cruise has become the top in the game. Currently, the actor is also rumoured to be making his MCU debut as Iron Man in the upcoming flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

