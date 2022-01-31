Every cinema fanatic must know that filming an action scene is quite a task, especially when most of it is filmed in real life with very few special effects. A lot of high-budget films would spend even more on a particular stunt scene that grasps the attention of the movie-viewers. From Iron Man 3 to The Matrix Reloaded and to The Dark Knight Rises, here’s a list of Hollywood’s seven most expensive stunts in history, in no particular order.

Several things need to be kept in mind while filming a stunt scene. The set, props, and costumes are only some of the things that are listed in the budget. Retakes and damages are also counted as it is only natural for a tough scene to be shot many times, while there are chances of damage to property or the crew can be caused.

Iron Man 3

On top of the list of Hollywood’s most expensive stunts sits the MCU film third standalone movie of the beloved superhero. The scene that we are talking about in particular from the Robert Downey Jr-led movie is that of the Air Force 1 rescue stunt. It reportedly took $120 million to film the crazy Iron Man 3 rescue mission!

The Matrix Reloaded

After Iron Man 3, the next in line is The Matrix Reloaded, which is the third part of the Keanu Reeves-led sci-fi franchise. It’s no secret that we are talking about the highway chase scene. Everything was built from scratch, and it allegedly took the Wachowski sisters $2.5 million to create that action-packed scene.

Cliffhanger

It is followed by the 1993 film, Cliffhanger, starring Sylvester Stallone, John Lithgow, and Janine Turner. It featured an aerial stunt, where a stuntman climbed a rope tied to two planes, which were flying at 15,000 feet, without any safety harness. It reportedly took $1 million to film this.

Inception

Christopher Nolan is known for making films with huge stunt scenes, and it is obvious that Inception involved one of the most expensive ones in the history of Hollywood. The zero-gravity hallway scene was shot with the use of practical effects and less CGI. A rotating set in an airship hangar was created with the actors hanging from a wire and over 500 crew members were used for the sequence.

The Spy Who Loved Me

The tenth instalment in the iconic James Bond series, The Spy Who Loved Me, starring Roger Moore as 007, had a majestic and daring parachute jumping-skiing scene, which reportedly cost $30,000 (not adjusted to inflation). Even though its budget is quite less when compared to other movies’ stunts, it was as risky as the next, as even this was shot in real life, with the stuntman actually making the jump!

The Dark Knight Rises

Another Christopher Nolan film, and the third part of the amazing Batman trilogy, starring Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne, The Dark Knight Rises involved a plane hijack stunt at the beginning of the movie. Nolan, being Nolan, he didn’t use much CGI. Instead, it was shot on location, and a real aircraft was used for it.

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

We started from Iron Man 3, and finally, the list ends with Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Everyone remembers the iconic Burj Khalifa stunt scene done by Tom Cruise himself. It was recently revealed that at least 35 windows were broken, and it took days to film it.

