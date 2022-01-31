The Batman director Matt Reeves has revealed that the advance tickets for the Robert Pattinson film will go live on 2nd February. The upcoming DC movie has become the talk of the town as it closes on its theatrical release, which is on 4th March. It has become one of the most-anticipated films as it debuts the Twilight star as Bruce Wayne.

The movie will also see Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. It is also being said that it will be disconnected from the current DC timeline and will feature the early days of the Dark Knight.

There is some good news for The Batman fans as now the director, Matt Reeves, has revealed that the advance tickets will go on sale soon while also sharing that he has put a leaked scene from the movie on Vimeo on 4K. The scene in question from the Robert Pattinson starrer is that of a funeral, which has been floating around the internet.

Read the tweet here:

Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k. #AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peak… #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!https://t.co/ZIA8RjHqen — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 30, 2022

Considering that the movie is being released in the pandemic era, it is hard to estimate how well The Batman will do at the box office. However, there is one thing for sure and that is the hype around the casting of Robert Pattinson in the Matt Reeves directorial. For the unversed, there has been a controversy going around this.

Back in 2019, when the news of Rob taking up the role broke out, several fans signed an online petition to replace the actor. However, Reeves opened up about the backlash while speaking with Esquire and said, “There has been no actor, when his announcement that he was going to be playing Batman in one of the feature films was announced that has not received a backlash.”

The Batman director Matt Reeves further said, “And in the process of writing the movie, I watched ‘Good Time,’ and I thought, ‘Okay, he’s got an inner kind of rage that connects with this character and a dangerousness, and I can feel this desperation.’ And I became dead-set on it being Rob.”

