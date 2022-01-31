Spider-Man: No Way Home had a wonderful weekend despite it being the winter season and a pandemic era. The film has turned out to be a huge success, so much so that even Tom Holland didn’t anticipate it. The fourth edition in Marvel’s Phase 4, the film has churned in big numbers ever since its release in December 2021.

A lot of its success can be owed to the story playing along the line of nostalgia and featuring a special cameo of the former Spideys, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Their collaboration with the movie sparked several rumours and created hype around it.

Now, as Spider-Man: No Way Home just passed its seventh weekend, it has been able to garner enough numbers to cross the $1 billion mark that the international box office, according to Box Office Mojo. While it has collected $735,886,280 in the US, which means that the film is closing in as third place at the highest-grossing films of all time in the US.

Currently, James Cameron’s Avatar is sitting there with its $760,507,625 US collections. Spider-Man: No Way Home would need just another $25 million to do that. Combining its international collections, which is now $1 billion, with its US numbers, the Tom Holland starrer’s total collection is $1,738,886,280. If the film keeps going on as it is now, then it might soon be over $2 billion.

While talking about the success of the movie, Tom Holland recently opened up about how he didn’t think that the movie would be this big. While speaking with Deadline, the actor said, “I mean, I always knew that this film would be loved around the world. I didn’t think it would be quite as massive as it has been.”

It’s quite unbelievable that Spider-Man: No Way Home is being able to give competition to some of the highest-grossing films of all time while being released during a spread of coronavirus.

