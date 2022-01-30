Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry is one of the best-known and best-paid stars in Hollywood, but she still feels like she needs to keep proving herself.

Advertisement

In a clip from ‘Screen Queens Rising’, which has been shared with People, the actress said: “I feel like I’m someone who is always asked to prove themselves, over and over and over and over again. I’m always having to prove.”

Advertisement

Halle Berry, 55, believes she has faced constant obstacles during her time in the movie business, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Halle Berry said: “The fight has been consistent. Obstacle after obstacle, fight every single day.”

In December, meanwhile, the actress revealed she set her Razzie Award “on fire”.

The movie star won the Worst Actress gong at the parody awards ceremony for her performance in ‘Catwoman‘, which was released in 2004, and Berry explained what she did with her Razzie.

She said: “I went to the Razzie (Awards) because I feel like we all take ourselves so seriously.

“If we get an award, if we get the Oscar, we somehow are made to feel like we’re somehow better than everybody else, but we’re really not.”

“You were just chosen that year by your peers, and you were acknowledged for doing what they considered stellar work, if you find yourself face to face with a Razzie, does that mean you’re the worst actor there ever was? Probably not.

“You just got the p*** taken out on you that year by a group of people that can.”

The actress won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in ‘Monster’s Ball‘.

And Halle Berry compared that experience to being handed a Razzie.

Halle Berrysaid: “If I can show up to collect an Oscar when you’re honouring me, I can certainly show up to collect a Razzie when you say, good try, but do better.”

Must Read: The Suicide Squad: There’s Much More Left As James Gunn Confirms Another Spin-Off After Peacemaker

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube