Director James Gunn has revealed that there is going to be another The Suicide Squad spin-off. Gunn has been the helmer behind some of the big superhero films belonging to both the DCEU and the MCU. His recent flick, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has been making news, and so is the Peacemaker series, starring John Cena.

Advertisement

The eight-episode show, which is the first spin-off of his DC film, is halfway through its first season on HBO Max. It opened to raving reviews from fans who already wanted to see a side story on the members of the Squad. Taking in those reviews, Gunn has now revealed that there is another series planned.

Advertisement

While speaking with Deadline, James Gunn confirmed working on another The Suicide Squad spin-off after Peacemaker. Even though the director didn’t share many details about it, the publication reported that the series is already in early development. “We’re working on something else now, another TV show that’s connected to that universe. I can’t quite say,” Gunn said.

HBO Max has not officially confirmed the news yet. But this shouldn’t come as a surprise to the fans as James Gunn also shared that Peacemaker is the biggest show in the world right now, so it would only make sense for them to want it. The GOTG helmer also revealed that the new spin-off would be connected to The Suicide Squad and the John Cena starrer.

Meanwhile, James has also teased a second season of the current spin-off. In the same interview, he said that there is a “really good chance” that HBO and he will partner again for season two of John Cena’s show.

It’s a good day for the DC fans as they not only got teased for the second season of Peacemaker but also the news around another The Suicide Squad spin-off.

Stay tuned on Koimoi for more!

Must Read: When Eminem Referenced Mahatma Gandhi & India In One Of His Raps Making His Indian Fans Go Crazy!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube