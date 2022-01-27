When Eminem Referenced Mahatma Gandhi & India In One Of His Raps Making His Indian Fans Go Crazy!

Eminem is one of the greatest rappers of our time who ruled the industry with his smashing hit songs. He enjoys a huge fan following in India even today, for the strong beats in his songs and for the pace with which he raps in each one of them. However, did you know that the singer had once mentioned India in one of his songs along with the father of our nation, Mahatma Gandhi. This popular rap song was even a part of the popular Marvel film, Venom.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Venom is an action-drama film that hit the theatres in October 2018. The plot of the film revolves around a journalist who acquires lethal abilities after an experiment. The movie was directed by Ruben Fleischer and was a massive hit amongst the audience. It featured Tom Hardy in the lead role alongside actors like Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams.

Advertisement

Eminem, also known by the name Slim Shady, had created a special song for the film in his album, Kamikaze. In this song, the rapper had spoken about how a part of his personality is that of Mahatma Gandhi while also giving the country India a special mention.

According to an IANS report, the song lyrics read, “Threw the car into reverse at the Indy, end up crashing…Into ya, the back of it — just mangled steel My Mustang and your Jeep Wrangler grill…With the front smashed, much as my rear fender, assassin… Slim be a combination of an actual kamikaze and Gandhi. Translation, I will probably kill us both… When I end up back in India… You ain’t gonna be able to tell what the f**k’s happening to you…When you’re bit with the…”.

Eminem’s song did not mention much about the plot of the film and was a massive hit at the time of its release. Here’s a look.

Tune in to Koimoi for more on the music industry

Must Read: Ryan Reynolds Gets Recognised For His Contributions By Getting A Street Named After Him In Canada

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube