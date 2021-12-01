Riz Ahmed, Lulu Wang to produce comedy series 'Son of Good Fortune'

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed and filmmaker Lulu Wang are joining hands to produce a comedy series ‘The Son of Good Fortune’.

Advertisement

Based on the novel of the same name by Lysley Tenorio, the series is about an undocumented Filipino teenager in the Bay area navigating a tumultuous relationship with his former B-movie action star mother, falling in love for the first time, and working out how to pay back a massive debt before his whole life crumbles, reports variety.com.

Advertisement

Andrew Lopez will adapt the book for the screen and serve as an executive producer.

Ahmed will executive produce along with Allie Moore of Left Handed. Wang and Dani Melia executive produce for Local Time. Tenorio will serve as consulting producer, with Amazon Studios producing.

The project is the first for Left Handed since it was announced that Ahmed and the company had signed a first-look TV deal at Amazon in January.

He previously partnered with the streamer on the critically-acclaimed film ‘Sound of Metal’, for which Ahmed received an Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nomination for best actor.

Wang is currently working on the series ‘Expats’, on which she is the writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner. That series is based on the novel ‘The Expatriates’ by Janice Y.K. Lee. She has previously directed and wrote the highly-regarded films ‘The Farewell’ and ‘Posthumous’.

Must Read: Scam 1992 Fame Shreya Dhanwanthary Reveals Visiting Mukesh Ambani’s House ‘Antilia’ & How Her Request Was Rejected Due To ‘Perfection’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube