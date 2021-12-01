Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s social media posts have always been a topic of discussion for the fans either for her impressive dance moves or for her unique sense of style. The actor recently shared a short clip, which was recorded moments before her Bigg Boss 15 entry, and looks like some fans are unhappy with it. A bunch of fans have even shared their dissatisfaction with her performance on the reality show platform.

For the unversed, Devoleena recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house along with her close friend Rashami Desai. The two were further joined by Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh, adding on to the drama quotient in the house. The four contestants have been given the VIP status and basically have the right to rule over the rest of the housemates in terms of house duties.

In the recent Instagram reel video, Devoleena Bhattacharjee can be spotted grooving to Badshah’s latest song Jugnu. The actor is seen hitting the right beats in the dance challenge while maintaining a constant smile across her face.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee was dressed in a simple yet elegant white co-ord dress which flaunted her well-toned body. The figure-hugging set had a strapless pattern and was paired with shimmery eyes and bold lip colour. Her hair had been partially tied up in a ponytail with prominent curls that went well with the simple attire. Have a look at the video shared on the actor’s Instagram here.

The comments section of the post is flooded with mixed reactions from the fans. Some fans feel the video is quite trendy and well-executed while others believe it has nothing interesting. A part of the audience can also be spotted brutally trolling the actor as one user wrote, “Ek kaam dhaang se nahi aata” while another said, “Lip job sai h nose job vi karwa lo didi”. Have a look.

