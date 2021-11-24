Television world is making a lot of noise as Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress has been actively interacting with the media and revealing some unknown details. She recently opened up about turning a cupid for Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai. Now, the actress is revealing her horrific experience when her teacher misbehaved with her.

The actress recently made an appearance on Flipkart’s Ladies Vs Gentleman Season 2. A promotional video of the episode is out and it also witnesses Jay Bhanushali, Terence Lewis in the frame along with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recalled, “He was a very good teacher there. Everyone would go to him for tuition. All the good students and two of my best friends also went to him for tuition. Suddenly, after one week, they (my friends) stopped going. They went for one week, but stopped after that.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee continued, “Then I went for tuitions and then he misbehaved with me. I went back home and told my mom. We went to sir’s house and complained to his wife. All that happened. But, I really wanted to take some strong action, because my two friends were there….perhaps it happened with them as well and then they left the tuitions.”

The Bigg Boss 15 wild-card contestant wishes to be taking a stand for herself today! “They did not feel the need to inform me because they must have felt ‘what will society say? What will everyone say?’ My family also thought the same, right? That is why they did not go to the police and did not take any strong action. Today, I feel I must stand for myself and take action,” she added.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee urged all the viewers to stand up and take action when their children are suffering or facing such ill experiences.

