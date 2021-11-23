Bigg Boss 15 is an ongoing television reality show which seems to be in trouble lately, due to low TRPs. The makers have been making conscious efforts to bring the numbers up and their latest experiment has a lot to do with the ex-contestants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In a recent interaction with the media, Devoleena spoke about their plans on the show and also hinted towards the possibility of #UmRash coming true.

For the unversed, Umar Riaz was a part of Bigg Boss 13 for a brief period when he had entered the house to support his brother Asim Riaz. Rashami was also a part of this season and since she was on good terms with Asim, fans got to see a sweet bond between Umar and her. Since then, a part of the audience has been rooting for this couple and now that Rashami has decided to enter the show, fans are wondering if something could happen between the two.

Speaking about the possible couple, Devoleena Bhattacharjee implied that she will be more than happy if such an angle unfolds. In an interaction with Bollywood Life, she said, “Agar ho jaaye toh bahut hi accha hoga. I will be their best friend. Then, it will be #DevUmRash. Ho jaata hai toh accha hi hai”.

She also made it clear that she will not be having a romantic angle with anyone in the house since she is already in a committed relationship outside. She clarified that there are boys in the house that she admires but all of it will be limited to friendship. Stressing on the topic, Devoleena Bhattacharjee mentioned, “In the real world too, I have guys who are my besties. The press linked me with them too when there was nothing. There are guys inside whom I like and admire. I will make good friends and liking might happen. But I cannot compromise my existing relationship”

