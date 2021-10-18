It’s no surprise that the 2nd Weekend Ka Vaar divided the Bigg Boss 15 fandom into two, with most fans rooting for their favourite Bigg boss contestants. With the contestants who are yet to unveil their true characters while the other being all out there, this weekend ka vaar was all about the top and the least favourites.

Advertisement

This Sunday Bollywood director Farah Khan was seen making a guest appearance on the show, and ranking the contestants from 1 to 15 as per their performances in the show.

Advertisement

During the episode, we saw the hit filmmaker compare Bigg Boss 15‘s compared Umar Riaz with brother Asim Riaz. This made Umar’s fans come out in support of him based on the previous task performances and entertainment factor given by Umar in BB15.

Umar Riaz’s sister Mahvish was also seen rooting for her brother as she tweeted, “I don’t think Umar is following Asim’s pattern.”

This was backed up by a large number of fans. Umar Riaz recently created history by becoming the first Bigg Boss contestant to reach 1 million tweets, trending #UmarRiazRulingHearts.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates about Bigg Boss 15 and everything entertainment related.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Hints Missing Sidharth Shukla, Says “Hero Koi Aur Tha” While Calling Herself Heroine Of Bigg Boss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube