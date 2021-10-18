It’s been quite a tough few months for Shehnaaz Gill since Sidharth Shukla’s death. However the Bigg Boss 13 fame has shown that she is super strong and committed to work by returning to promote her upcoming movie, Honsla Rakh.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner suddenly passed away at the age of 40 due to a massive heart attack. His death left his fans shocked and shattered.

Recently, during her interview for her film Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz Gill was seen present with her co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Diljit Dosanjh where she exhibited her old spirit. While conversing with DMZ, the three actors were asked to reveal each other’s weaknesses. Sonam and Diljit we’re seen trying to avoid the question but that’s when Shehnaaz chose to head in.

Revealing Diljit Dosanjh’s shortcomings, Shehnaaz Gill said, “He has a cool personality and I thought it will be fun to work with him. But he is very reserved and very professional. He doesn’t let you enter into his comfort zone at first. I told him that next time we work together, create that comfort zone with me. We don’t talk and we are directly on camera and it is tough for me. If you talk first, it becomes easier.”

Shehnaaz then went on to say that Sonam was a bit reserved and had filters in place. Sonam Bajwa acknowledged the fact that she does take some good amount of time to open up to others and said that is a quality few people have, pointing at Shehnaaz.

Diljit then went on to joke that he felt he was in Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz named that ‘the real test’. “This is why I was the queen, I was the heroine of Bigg Boss 13,” Shehnaaz said with a smile on her face. Sonam Bajwa then called her the hero and Shehnaaz interrupted her by saying, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero was someone else.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were rumoured to be dating each other. The duo were the golden couples that the fans adored in Bigg Boss season 13.

