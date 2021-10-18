Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actress Sofia Hayat has filmed a short film during her visit to France titled ‘Portals of Truth’. Interestingly it has been selected for the Cult Movies International Film Festival.

Sofia says: “The movie is about how I travel through time using portals to go back to the past to correct the past from evil entities called the Annunaki that landed on the earth at the beginning of time from planet Nibiru. The movie wasn’t really planned. I was in France and I was in a beautiful hotel, and I started to daydream about what this place could have been. The hotel is called Negresco in Nice, France, and it is very artistic. I was inspired by its surroundings and took my phone and bought a ring light to make the movie! Hopefully I will get to show it in India.”

Talking in detail about her character Sofia Hayat adds: “My character is a Goddess and Queen of the heavenly realm, who becomes a human to find out who the evil ones are. I live like a human and trick the evil ones to give back what they stole from the children of earth.”

Sofia Hayat enjoys producing along with acting. “I am beyond excited to say that the short movie I made on my regular phone has been selected for the official Cult Movies Film Festival. I love acting and producing so I starred in the movie and filmed it. So the scenes I am in I filmed with my ring light,” she wraps up.

