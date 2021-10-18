Earlier this year Kapil Sharma was spotted in a wheelchair at Mumbai Airport, the viral video created stir among netizens as nobody knew if anything had happened with the comedian. Post this incident, The Kapil Sharma Show went off air, but during the time it was revealed that the comedian is taking a break to be with her newborn daughter. Recently, Kapil finally opened up about his spinal injury and says he was forced to wrap up his comedy show.

Advertisement

Currently, the actor-comedian is back with the new season and people are enjoying the show, the makers even decided to welcome audience members post pandemic as the previous season was shot without any audience.

Advertisement

On World Spine Day, Kapil Sharma recalled the time when he was in immense pain due to which he was forced to pull The Kapil Sharma Show off air and shared that he felt helpless. He said, “It first happened in 2015. I did not know much back then, I was in the US at the time. I met a doctor and I was in a lot of pain, so the doctor gave me an epidural. I had relief from the pain but the root cause of the problem remained as it was. I then faced it again this January.”

Sharing details about his spine injury, Kapil Sharma revealed, “The thing with the spine is that it is the core of everything. Any problem in the spine means everything comes to a standstill. I had many plans, I had to stall and pull down my show off air because of my injury. Your behaviour changes in such a scenario, you get irritated because you feel helpless. You can’t even get up from the bed. Then you are also told that you may gain weight because you are just lying on the bed. You are asked to go on a liquid…You are already in pain and then you are supposed to eat only salads, the pain doubles up. I faced all these, a lot of things.”

Further in the video, the Firangi actor urged everyone to pay attention to the signs that bodies give. In February, talking about the same, the comedian had told a portal, “I’m good, bus gym me thoda back injury ho gayi, it will be fine in a few days, thank you for the concern regards.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Is Bigg Boss 15 Set Copied From Matthew Mazzotta’s Flamingo Sculpture? Set Designer Faces Plagiarism Allegations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube