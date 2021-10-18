Bigg Boss 15 has seen a lot of changes in the equations just within its first week. We thought Miesha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal may witness a love angle sometime later in the journey. But the show witnessed a whole different take when the actress expressed her feelings for Ieshaan Sehgaal. Well, things have now reached the point of a proposal! Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

It was just within the first week that everyone noticed the closeness between Miesha and Ieshaan. The couple even ended up kissing on National television. Many housemates including Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz pointed fingers at them and felt that it was all happening to move forward in the game.

Advertisement

During the Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ieshaan Sehgaal went on to do the unimaginable! The actor ended up going down on his knees and proposing Miesha Iyer. “I have found two things here, Bigg Boss and second, Miesha. I honestly have never felt this way before, the connection that I feel with you. It’s a really deep connection. So I, Ieshaan, want to ask you, Miesha – will you be my Miesha?” he could be heard saying in the viral video.

Miesha Iyer was visibly blushing as the Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants cheered for the couple. Jay Bhanushali was seen smiling and looked around to check how other contestants reacted. Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, was seen blowing whistles for the lovebirds.

Check out the video below:

However, it is still difficult for many to fathom the fact that Miesha and Ieshaan have found love in just a few days. Salman Khan was heard saying that it never happened with him and Farah Khan was seen questioning their romance too during yesterday’s episode.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bigg Boss 15 updates!

Must Read: Is Bigg Boss 15 Set Copied From Matthew Mazzotta’s Flamingo Sculpture? Set Designer Faces Plagiarism Allegations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube