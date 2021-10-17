We all know that reality shows are full of ‘mirch masala’ content and it seems like Bigg Boss 15 has ample of those for the fans! Well, recently the fans witnessed Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer’s intense PDA on the show. It now seems like host Salman Khan is not very happy with this behaviour.

In the show’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode the host was seen lecturing the two lovebirds by showing them the mirror about the way they both are representing themselves in the show and on national television.

On the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan asked Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal that we’re they aware of how their romance looked on national television and that if they knew the consequences of their romance if they later did not end up together. Salman explained that their PDA was not looking decent on screen but then he added, “Agar aap comfortable ho national television par (if you are comfortable on national television) then who are we to stop.”

Salman then went on to give them insights into the aftermath of their romance on national television. Speaking about the clip of their kissing moment, Salman said, “Chale to lifelong chalne do, but agar ye kal jake kahi chala 10-15 saal baad ya kahi social media pe, toh kaisa lagega. (If it works, let it be lifelong, but how will it look if it is played somewhere after 10-15 years or on social media)?”

The Bigg Boss 15 host further added, “What if you guys don’t get married and alag alag ghar me shadi hogyi toh iska kya asar padega socha hai kabhi (what if you guys get married to different people, have you ever thought the effect it will have).”

Ieshaan Sehgaal nodded in assurance and asserted that they both will be careful about how they represent themselves on tv. Salman Khan then asked Ieshaan to be “very careful” for the sake of Miesha Iyer.

What do you think about the duo’s PDA in Bigg Boss 15? Let us know in the comments below!

