Aryan Khan is currently the biggest newsmaker from the entertainment industry, sadly for the wrong reasons. As we all know, he was detained by NCB and later arrested over his alleged role in a drugs party held on a Mumbai-Goa cruise. He is still suffering in Arthur Road jail and has yet to get bail. Reacting to the same, now Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s lawyer has spilled the beans.

For the unversed, 80 grams of illegal stuff was recovered from Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s office and home. The quantity is much higher than that recovered from Aryan Khan’s friend, Arbaaz Merchant. Despite that, Bharti and her husband Haarsh got an immediate bail.

Talking about his strategy for getting his clients Bharti and Haarsh bail, the lawyer Ayaz Khan said, “They were produced in court on Sunday, I immediately applied for jail custody, although the NCB wanted to take custody. Not for Bharti but they were insisting on Haarsh’s custody. They could’ve investigated a lot through Harsh, so I made sure I got them jail custody on the first day, so that they are out of NCB custody. Getting them into JC meant we could get bail the next day, now the case is pending,” reports Hindustan Times.

“You don’t know what angles can open up in the investigation. Sometimes you can fabricate evidence, sometimes you can plant evidence, sometimes you can knock out statements. Right or wrong can only be proved after the trial,” Ayaz Khan added further.

Speaking of Aryan Khan’s case, he is yet to get bail. His side is being defended by criminal lawyer Amit Desai and renowned celebrity lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

