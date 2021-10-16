KGF Chapter 2: Yash Has Been Happily Given A Monstrous Amount & Profit Sharing By Makers?

No doubt, after the stupendous success of KGF Chapter 1, Yash has become a star with a nationwide appeal. Thanks to his unprecedented popularity post the prequel’s success, the actor is getting a big money from the makers.

Advertisement

Before we inform you about the sequel, let us tell you about how much the actor was paid for the first part that was released in 2018.

Advertisement

KGF Chapter 1 was a much bigger success than expected, especially in its Hindi version. Of course, Yash’s performance played a major attraction in drawing crowds and getting a ‘repeat audience’ into the play. This all led to bagging more money for the actor. He was reportedly paid 15 crores for the first, with some of the amount being paid after the film’s theatrical run.

Now, coming to the sequel, the makers have reportedly given a whopping amount of 30 crores to Yash for KGF Chapter 2, and it’s double compared to the first part. Not just that, they have even agreed to given the rocking star a profit-sharing from a theatrical business.

Now, that’s a gold mine for Yash as we all know, KGF Chapter 2 is a sure shot to bring fireworks at the box office.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 2 will be releasing on 14th April 2022.

