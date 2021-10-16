Sherlyn Chopra Files One More FIR Against Raj Kundra For S*xual Harassment & Criminal Intimidation

Ever since Raj Kundra, businessman and the husband of Shilpa Shetty, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in p*rn film racket, actress Sherlyn Chopra is consistently making some shocking claims against him.

Earlier, Sherlyn had claimed that she was being blackmailed to strip and shoot nak*d for films by Kundra and his people. However, she refused to do so and since then, Kundra harassed her mentally and cheated her. Now, the actress has filed an FIR against the businessman by accusing him of s*xual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Not just Kundra but Sherlyn Chopra has even dragged his wife and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty into the matter as FIR has been registered against both. While talking about the FIR that has been filed on 14th October, Sherlyn said, “I’ve filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for s*xual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation,” reports ANI.

Interestingly, this FIR has come a day after Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra warned Sherlyn Chopra of the consequences of mud-slinging in public.

“The due process of law must be followed for the alleged statement that Miss Chopra wants to make. Calling for a press conference to do this reflects a strong intention to commit an offence of defamation. Anything spoken by Miss Chopra in the public domain shall be held against her in the court of Law. She shall be liable for civil and criminal proceedings before competent courts,” reads the statement released by the lawyers of Shilpa and Raj.

