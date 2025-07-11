Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part One is turning out to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in Indian film history. Featuring a massive ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol, the mythological epic is already creating waves ahead of its Diwali 2026 release.

While fans already know Yash is stepping in as Raavan, there was some confusion about how much screen time he will have. Contrary to early speculations, Yash will have a significant, full-length role in the first part itself, not just a fleeting glimpse.

Yash’s Ravana Gets A Strong Build-Up In Part One

According to reports from Pinkvilla, Yash began shooting for Ramayana: Part One on April 30 and has already completed over 50 days of filming just for the first part. Sources close to the production say he’ll be seen on screen for over an hour. This clearly means that Yash’s character will play a strong and important part right from the beginning of the story.

The film aims to give proper backstories to both Ram and Raavan, building up to an epic showdown in the second part. The makers recently wrapped up the final schedule of the first part in Mumbai and have now moved on to post-production. With the edit work in full swing, the team is targeting a Diwali 2026 release for Ramayana: Part One.

Grand Plans For Part Two With War Sequences To Be Shot Next Year

While the first part is being polished, work on Ramayana: Part Two is already in the pipeline. The team plans to begin filming from August 2025, with intense war sequences that will bring together Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sunny Deol (as Hanuman), and Sai Pallavi (as Sita). The sequel is expected to hit theatres during Diwali 2027.

The source also added that this project has been planned with a lot of care and precision. All actor schedules were locked in advance, and the aim is to create a world-class film franchise without delays.

Produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Ravi Dubey, Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, and others in key roles.

Check out the Glimpse of Ramayana below:

