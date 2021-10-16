Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors really make us laugh out loud with their antics. But speaking of their real life, we really know very little. Today, we’ll be speaking about our beloved ‘Champaklal’ or ‘Champak chacha’ Amit Bhatt.

Advertisement

In one of our articles dedicated to Taarak Mehta actors, we have spoken about Mayur Vakani aka Sundarlal’s lesser-known talent of sculpting and sketching. We even treated you with some sketches he shared on Instagram. But today, we’ll let you know about Amit’s hidden talent for interior designing.

Advertisement

In one of his YouTube interviews, Amit Bhatt shared that he himself had taken the task of interior designing his house as he wanted to make the place look like a real house and not a five-star hotel.

In a talk with Jyoti Chahar of ‘The Moi Blog’ YouTube channel, Amit Bhatt shared that interior designers are known for giving a luxurious and formal look to your house. Such settings make your house feel like an office or hotel, and Amit didn’t want such vibes.

Amit said, “I took the task of interior designing because I wanted my house to feel like home and not like a five-star hotel.”

We fully agree with Amit’s thoughts and we would suggest him to take a part-time profession as an interior designer (no kidding)!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors.

Must Read: When Yo Yo Honey Singh Called Badshah A ‘Nano Car’ While Claiming Himself To Be A ‘Rolls-Royce’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube