Yo Yo Honey Singh and Badshah need no introduction! Both are at the top when we talk about the most successful mainstream Indian rappers. Not many would be aware that the duo started their commercial journey together. But with times, the relations soured between them.

Advertisement

Those who follow both the rappers very closely would be aware that they started the journey together as a part of a music group called Mafia Mundeer. Apart from them, renowned rappers like Ikka and Raftaar were also a part of the group.

Advertisement

In 2012, the group eventually dissolved and every member started to perform solely and shot to fame.

Yo Yo Honey Singh once again tried bringing together and gave multiple hits with his newly formed group involving Badshah, J-Star, Alfaaz and other artists. Despite a decent success, things didn’t go well as the DJ Waaley Babu singer accused Honey Singh of not giving due credits. They eventually decided to part their ways. This is how the war between the two started.

Reportedly, hits like Brown Rang and Dope Shope were penned Badshah and Raftaar. However, both the artists weren’t given the due credit and it was Yo Yo Honey Singh who take away all the praise.

Post such incidents, there reports stated that both have sorted their issues and all is well between them. However, during a trailer launch of Punjabi film ‘Zorawar’, Honey took a hard-hitting dig at Badshah.

One reporter had asked Honey Singh that if Badshah has overtaken him to become the most successful Indian rapper with hits like DJ Waaley Babu, Kar Gayi Chull and others. In a response, Honey said, “Have you driven a Rolls-Royce? There is a difference between a Rolls-Royce (an ultra-luxury car brand) and a Nano (the world’s cheapest car).”

That’s some true desi beef between the two rappers!

Must Read: Aparna Sen’s ‘The Rapist’ Wins Top Award At Busan International Film Festival



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube