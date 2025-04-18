Ever since his divorce from Shalini Talwar in 2022, the rapper’s life has been under constant spotlight. He has been linked to Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha and is now sparking rumor’s with Egyptian model and actress Emma Bakr.

Birthday Bash Video Ignites Rumours

It all began when Emma Bakr shared an Instagram cozy birthday celebration video that sent fans into a frenzy. The footage shows Honey Singh joining her celebration, welcoming her with a fruit-topped cake and cheerful vibes. Honey Singh even reshared the video as a collaboration on his Instagram with the caption:

“Happy Birthday, Cleopatra @model_emaa! Love u, steve bro.”

Though the caption seemed friendly, the duo’s vibe in the video has fans speculating about a possible romance. Emma, for those who follow Honey Singh closely, is no stranger. She had earlier featured in his hit music video Kalaastar.

Fans React To Honey Singh & Emma’s Chemistry

The video instantly grabbed attention on social media, and fans flooded the comments with playful reactions. One wrote, “Lagta ha paji ko pasand aa gayi hai yeh,” while another quipped, “Life ho toh Yo Yo jaisi, varna zinda toh Gian bhi hai.” Some even hinted that the rapper might have found love again, though neither has officially confirmed anything.





For those uninitiated, Emma has over 268K followers on Instagram. She is quite active online and often shares glimpses of her life as a model and actress. Whether it’s friendship or romance, the video has surely stirred curiosity among fans.

Honey Singh’s Past Love Life

Honey Singh’s love life has always drawn public curiosity. He married his childhood sweetheart, Shalini Talwar, in 2011 after dating for nearly a decade. However, their fairytale love hit a rough patch when Shalini filed a domestic violence case against him in 2021, officially ending their marriage the following year.

Now, with Emma Bakr often seen around the singer, fans eagerly await whether Honey Singh is ready for a new chapter.

