Perfectionist actor Aamir Khan is all set for his next theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par, which is reportedly a remake of the Spanish film ‘Campeones’. The sports drama has been directed by R.S. Prasanna, whose previous directorial projects include the Tamil rom-com movie ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’. The film is described as a spiritual successor to Aamir Khan’s 2007 film, Taare Zameen Par.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 20th, 2025, contrary to the earlier expected release date of May 30th, 2025. So, there are just two more months to go. The makers have yet to announce an official confirmation about the release date.

Sitaare Zameen Par Plot & Cast

The film features Aamir Khan as the lead actor. He plays a basketball coach who must train a basketball team consisting of players with intellectual disabilities. He is helped by a group of kids who are dealing with their own problems. Genelia Deshmukh also plays a pivotal role.

Why Sitaare Zameen Par Can Be a Huge Risk?

Aamir Khan’s last theatrical release, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an Indian adaptation of the Oscar-winning film ‘Forrest Gump’, turned out to be a huge box office disappointment despite being a well-made and well-intentioned movie.

And since Sitaare Zameen Par is also an adaptation of a foreign film, there is good reason why many Aamir Khan fans might be worried whether the upcoming movie will be accepted by the audience in a big way and turn out to be a box office hit. So, considering the choice of his next film, the actor has taken a considerable risk.

Before Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan starred in the period actioner Thugs of Hindostan alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. But the film was a critical and commercial failure. So, after the box office disappointment and insipid feedback of his last two major theatrical releases, Aamir Khan must be under tremendous pressure to deliver a big hit and reinstate his position yet again as a surefire bankable star of contemporary Indian cinema.

Why Sitaare Zameen Par Is a Safe Bet?

Despite analyzing how Sitaare Zameen Par can be a massive risk for Aamir Khan, it is also a fact that during his acting career spanning almost forty years, he has taken many risks with so many films he signed.

For instance, when he signed Ashutosh Gowariker’s period sports drama ‘Lagaan’, the film was already a flop on paper, and the actor had been quite vocal about it. But then Lagaan was released, and the rest is history. The same things were said about ‘Taare Zameen Par’. People from the industry were puzzled as to why Aamir Khan was making a docudrama, and they thought it would have no takers. But the film clicked big time with the audiences.

Overview: Aamir Khan, with all his experience under his belt and with the mind of a sharp actor-filmmaker, understands the pulse of the audience better than most of us. So, to criticize him based on the performance of his last two films does not make absolute sense. We feel the actor will make a strong comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par. However, it will also depend on the impact of the trailer, which is expected to be out with Raid 2 on 1st May 2025. Until then, we are keeping our fingers crossed.

