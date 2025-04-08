Taare Zameen Par wasn’t just another emotional Bollywood film; it redefined how Bollywood treats sensitive issues like dyslexia and childhood mental health. At the heart of it was the heartwarming and heartbreaking performance of child actor Darsheel Safary as Ishaan Awasthi. But behind those moving tears and soul-stirring scenes was a young actor trying to figure out how to cry on cue.

Aamir’s Confession: “Mujhe Yaad Dilana Padta Tha Ki Woh Sirf 9 Saal Ka Hai”

Recently, Aamir Khan Talkies shared a throwback video on their YouTube channel, showcasing how Khan helped the child actor to prepare for crying scenes. The video captures Khan’s hands-on approach, including moments where he personally demonstrated scenes to guide Darsheel during the shoot.

In the video, Aamir Khan revealed, “Darsheel had a lot of trouble with crying. Very early on in the film, I realized that he finds it very difficult to cry. And that is the one area that I had to really work on with him.”

Khan went on to admit that even he struggled at times with the process: “There used to be times when I used to get impatient with him because I would expect him. I mean, he is just 9 years old when he was shooting the film. There used to be times when I used to get impatient with him when he used to make a mistake. Fir mujhe yaad dilaana padta tha apne aap ko ki ‘Aamir tum 8-9 saal ke bachche se baat kar rahe ho.’ Thoda toh use waqt do. (Then I had to remind myself, ‘Aamir, you’re talking to an 8-9 year old child.’ At least give him some time).”

The Dhoom actor concluded by acknowledging that the child’s sharpness often led him to treat the young actor as an equal. He admitted that, among all the actors he had worked with or seen on screen, the child stood out as one of the very best. He praised the young performer’s work in the film as absolutely outstanding.

From Frustration to Fireworks – Crafting A Landmark Performance

That emotional authenticity didn’t happen overnight. Aamir Khan worked closely with Darsheel, helping him understand the story beyond the dialogues. The young actor eventually nailed the emotional beats of the character, and audiences across the world felt it.

Nearly two decades later, Taare Zameen Par remains a landmark in Indian cinema. Darsheel Safary’s honest performance and Aamir Khan’s empathetic direction brought out the emotional depth that made the film iconic.

