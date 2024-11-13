Aamir Khan is a star who maintains an air of mystery around him and never shares too many details about his upcoming projects. After the release of his previous film, Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor has gone through a lengthy period of introspection, which failed to impress the critics and audience alike. The project was very close to him, and he spent a lengthy period making the film. When it failed, he contemplated retirement as an actor, only to be convinced by his children that he would not do so. His next film is Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par.

Sitaare Zameen Par is a film that has humor, unlike its predecessor

Taare Zameen Par was a tearjerker in the truest sense, and people who have seen the film would recall coming out of theatres with a handful of tissues in their hands as the film took them on an emotional journey of a dyslexic boy and his mentor. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Aamir shared that while Taare Zameen Par was an emotional film, Sitaare Zameen Par will make the audience laugh. Aamir said, “The theme is similar to people with different abilities, intelligence, or challenges. The theme is similar, but so is the feel of the film. The emotional feel of the film is humor as opposed to emotions.”

Aamir said that he considered Sitaare Zameen Par much better than its predecessor. He said, “In many ways, I feel it’s way ahead of Taare Zameen Par. In Taare Zameen Par, the person challenged in the film, Ishaan, was helped by a character, my character. In Sitaare Zameen Par, it is the ten people with challenges; they help me, the supposedly normal person.”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao riding on the success of Laapataa Ladies

While Aamir has not been acting, his production Laapataa Ladies is India’s official entry to the Oscars, and he is currently busy lobbying his film for the Academy Awards. The film is directed by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. With Sitaare Zameen Par, we will see the perfectionist actor return to the silver screen along with co-actors Darsheel Safary and Genelia Deshmukh. The film is rumored to be a remake of the Spanish film Champions.

