Yash Chopra’s Darr, starring Shah Rukh Khan in a negative role, is a cult classic movie. It featured Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol in the leading roles. SRK’s performance stole the show as the obsessive lover, but did you know that before SRK, Chopra was eyeing Aamir Khan? Eventually, things did not pan out as expected, and instead of Aamir, Shah Rukh got the part. The Dangal star once shared the details about what happened back then and how he lost the role. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie, released in 1993, was a romantic psychological thriller produced by Yash Raj Films. Annu Kapoor, Tanvi Azmi, Anupam Kher, and Dalip Tahil were part of the supporting cast. This film was a huge commercial success and one of the highest-grossing films of the year. It won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film received multiple accolades.

According to News 18’s report, Aamir Khan once, in an interview with Sushma Dutt in Vancouver, opened up about why he lost out on the iconic role of Rahul Mehra, which Shah Rukh Khan later portrayed. Aamir revealed that he has this policy when he is offered a film with more than one hero. However, Yash Chopra was not so keen on abiding by Khan’s principle. Thus, he was removed from Darr.

Aamir recalled, “I really liked the story, and Yash Chopra is a very good director. I have worked with him on Parampara and was very keen on working with him again. But, I have a principle, or you could say a policy, that if I’m working on a film with two heroes or more on one hero, I request the director for a joint narration. I prefer the director to narrate the story to both heroes together.” He cited Andaz Apna Apna‘s example and revealed that he and Salman Khan received joint narration.

Aamir Khan explained, “This approach ensures that both of us are satisfied with our roles and helps prevent any issues later on. This is how I like to work. But in this case, it was not possible. Yash ji did not feel that he should give a joint narration. On that basis, I was removed from the project.”

It is one of the iconic movies in Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan are among the biggest stars in the industry. Fans are still waiting for a filmmaker to cast them together in a movie with Salman Khan.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Debut Box Office: Whopping 175% Profit, Amitabh Bachchan Was Replaced In This Film Only To Get Cast In The Remake In 2010!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News