Hema Malini is the Dream Girl of the industry who has worked with many leading actors in her long career span. From Amitabh Bachchan to Raj Kapoor, she has appeared alongside almost every top actor since then. The actress herself won millions of hearts, and when she was paired with Dev Anand, who himself had millions of admirers, the people went gaga over them. Although Hema started her career in Bollywood opposite Raj Kapoor, she once revealed that she was nervous about working with Dev Sahab. Scroll below for the deets.

For the unversed, Malini’s first film as a lead was 1968’s Sapno Ka Saudagar. Her pairing with Dharmendra is still among the most popular on-screen pairings in the Hindi film industry. The duo fell in love in real life as well and tied the knot in 1980. Meanwhile, Hema gave her first blockbuster with Dev Sahab and it was in the 1970s. For the unversed, their first film was Johny Mera Naam. It was reportedly the highest-grossing film at the time.

According to News 18’s report, Dev Anand took great care of Hema Malini while working together. In an interview with the National Herald, the actress expressed her thoughts when she got the film opposite Dev Sahab. She recalled, “My mother was a big fan of Dev Saheb, so I grew up listening to his name and watching his films. But who knew that one day I’d get the chance to work with him? I started my career with the legendary Raj Kapoor. When I got Dev Sahab’s ‘Johny Mera Naam,’ I did it immediately, but you can imagine how nervous I was.”

She further added that the late actor never made her feel like a newbie. Hema said, “Dev Saheb and his brother Vijay both took great care of me. It was my first blockbuster film.” In her book Beyond the Dream Girl, the senior actress revealed an incident during the filming of Johny Mera Naam when she and Dev Anand were on a cable car that stopped after reaching the center.

Hema Malini said, “When I looked down, I noticed a deep ditch.” The actor helped her calm down during the situation, and then the crew brought her down. However, it was later discovered that a fan played a prank on the stars.

Dev Anand and Hema Malini appeared in multiple movies, including Amir Garib, Tere Mere Sapne, and Joshila. For the unversed, Dev Sahab passed away in 2011.

