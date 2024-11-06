Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest and highest-paid actors in the film industry. Although he is the son of veteran actor-director and producer Rakesh Roshan, he has also faced ups and downs in his career. The Karan Arjun filmmaker once revealed how he made HR travel in public transport and sat with the other assistants on the film’s set when he assisted his father. Scroll below for the deets.

Hrithik made his debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Ameesha Patel, who also made her debut movie. It was critically and commercially successful and the second highest-grossing movie of 2000 worldwide. HR became a star overnight and is now among the A-list celebs in the film industry. The film holds many records, and fans sometimes demand a sequel.

Before debuting in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hrithik Roshan assisted his father, Rakesh Roshan, in Karan Arjun, Khel Khel Mein, and Koyla. In 2017, in an interview with DNA, Rakesh revealed that he made the Fighter star travel by public transport.

The filmmaker said, “After graduating from college, he (Hrithik) was selected to learn special effects abroad. But he chose to be here and started working with me on Karan Arjun as an assistant director; I was very strict with him. I made sure he would not sit with us for lunches or dinners. He would not travel in my car. Instead, he would travel with the other ADs in taxis, autos, or buses.”

He continued, “We would be having breakfast on the same table at home, but on the set, he was not my son, but just another assistant. He would have to share a room with three other people and have food with them. That’s the way I thought he would learn much better.”

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter starring Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. He has War 2 in the pipeline. Hrithik is also expected to appear in a cameo role in Alia Bhatt’s Alpha as it is part of YRF’s Spy-Universe.

