Varun Dhawan is all set to rule with two of his upcoming projects, web series Citadel: Hunny Bunny that drops soon and his film Baby John that releases on December 25. The teaser of the film was recently dropped on the internet and presented a very raw and gripping Varun Dhawan. The teaser has been appreciated, and the records are broken already.

Baby John Taster Cut Verdict

The teaser of the film, directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in the lead, and the first glimpse of the film has garnered a massive 157 million views in 24 hours.

The teaser has become the second most viewed teaser in India, surpassing Salaar’s views. The teaser of the Prashanth Neel film starring Prabhas garnered a massive 147 million views in 24 hours and held the second spot, which is now occupied by Varun Dhawan‘s film.

Guess Who Rules At 1?

However, Varun Dhawan’s Baby John teaser could not surpass the total views garnered by Rockstar Yash. KGF: Chapter 2 registered a massive 275 million views in 24 hours, as per a report by Sacnilk.

Check out the views garnered by the teaser of biggies in the first 24 hours of their arrival.

1. KGF: Chapter 2: 275 million

2. Baby John: 157.1 million

3. Salaar Teaser: 147 million

4. Pushpa 2: 118 million

5. Adipurush: 110 million

6. Pushpa: The Rise: 98 million

7. Jawan Hindi Prevue: 86 million

8. Animal: 81 million

9. Dunki Drop 4: 80 million

10. Pathaan: 79 million

The teaser of Baby John offers a sneak peek into this raw world created by Kalees. The short clip highlights the Judwaa actor‘s departure from his usual comic roles, diving deep into a gritty, intense Badlapur avatar.

The visually striking teaser with raw and edgy visuals already hints at a dark and thrilling narrative, piquing curiosity about the film. If you haven’t checked it out yet, check out the trailer here.

