Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh’s Do Patti are ruling the charts on Netflix as the film has completed almost 2 weeks after its arrival and has garnered a massive 11.2 million views in just 2 weeks. This viewership might definitely add some more significant numbers next week, as well as axing some major records!

Do Patti OTT Verdict – Enters Top 10

Currently, the suspense thriller written and produced by Kanika Dhillon has made a smashing entry to the top 10 most viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2024 and pushed Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki a spot below number 10. The suspense thriller garnered 5 million views in its first week on Netflix. It took a good jump of almost 44% in week 2, bringing 7.2 million views and occupying the second spot globally.

The suspense thriller starring Kajol and Kriti Sanon has also pushed Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhakshak out of the top 10, also surpassing Taapsee Pannu‘s Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’s total viewership of 10.1 million.

Do Patti Inching Closer To Axe Animal!

If Do Patti stays for another week or two on the top 10 global trending charts on Netflix; it might surpass Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Vikrant Massey‘s Sector 36, and Junaid Khan’s Debut Maharaj! However, it would be very difficult to reach the top 5 most viewed films, with Fighter at number 5 with 14 million and Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja leading at number 1 with 19.7 million.

Do Patti Beats Every Single Indian Film

Currently, Do Patti is leading the chart on IMDb’s Most Popular List, beating every single Indian film and ruling number 1. Only two Indian films appear in the top 100 global list – Do Patti at number 22 and Stree 2 at number 83!

Here are the top 10 most-viewed films on Netflix as per their recorded data till the time they appeared on Netflix’s top 10 global trending charts.

Maharaja: 19.7+ million Crew: 17.9 million Laapataa Ladies:17.1million Shaitaan: 14.8 million Fighter: 14 million Animal: 13.6 million Sector 36: 12.1 million Maharaj: 11.6 million Do Patti: 11.2 million* Dunki: 10.8 million

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khel Khel Mein OTT Verdict (Week 3): Akshay Kumar Misses His Own Disaster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan By 0.7 Million Views!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News