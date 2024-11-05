Vikrant Massey won the hearts of the entire nation, playing IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. In the biographical drama directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the actor portrayed an inspiring UPSC candidate who fails, restarts and struggles to emerge victorious. The film was well celebrated and won awards, accolades and box office numbers.

Now, the actor is all set to turn into a reporter for Ekta Kapoor’s high-octane political drama – The Sabarmati Report, where he plays a hard-hitting journalist trying to unveil the truth behind the unfortunate Godhra Kaand in Gujarat followed by the burning of The Sabarmati Express by a mad crowd!

The Sabarmati Report is one of the most anticipated films, and its teaser has given a glimpse of its hard-hitting story, which is set to showcase an incident from India’s history that truly shook the nation. While the teaser opened to a roaring response, it also presented the talented actor Vikrant Massey in yet another intense role.

Playing a journalist, the actor delivers a noteworthy performance that is undoubtedly a key factor to watch for in the film. He has also delivered an outstanding performance in his previous release, 12th Fail, and finds certain similarities between his character in that film and in The Sabarmati Report.

Vikrant Massey shared how he finds similarities between his characters in 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report. He said, “Interestingly, My role in 12th Fail and The Sabarmati Report shares unique similarities. Both the characters are intellectually driven and face challenges with everyday tasks. They both have a relatable kind of struggle and are highly ambitious. I tried to fit into both the characters and distinguish their traits according to the script’s demand.”

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, presents A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide wide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on 15th November 2024.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Sabarmati Report Teaser Review: Vikrant Massey Decodes The Ghostly Godhra Kaand Amidst Loud Jai Shri Ram BGM – Will It Skip The Propaganda Test?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News