This evening, the nomination list of the 69th Edition of Filmfare Awards was unveiled, and the output hasn’t gone down well with the netizens. 2023 witnessed a glorious year at the box office. Now, to acknowledge the achievements of top Bollywood movies and actors, the award show is returning with its 69th Edition. Soon after the list surfaced on the web, netizens called out the makers for not mentioning the 12th Fail actor’s name in the ‘Best Actor’ Category.

The film, which is based on the life of real IPS officer Manoj Sharma and his struggles, has been lauded by one and all. It received massive love after it was dropped online. The nomination list was recently shared on Reddit, and it has sparked a huge debate, quite literally.

12th Fail has been nominated in ‘Best Category,’ while Vikrant Massey has been nominated in ‘Best Actor Critics,’ but what hasn’t gone down well with fans is no mention of the actor in the ‘Best Actor’ category. Netizens are expressing their disappointment for the same and are slamming the makers for mentioning Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s names twice but ignoring names like Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

Reacting to the same, a Redditor wrote, “Why the hell are Pathaan and Jawan on the list. Even Rocky aur Rani. Ugh says a lot about the Filmfare panel lol.” While another said, “12th Fail deserves so much better than being grouped with this bunch.”

A third one wrote, “The mere audacity of these people to not add Masey as best actor in popular part…. Come on people,when will you wake up Won’t be suprised if SRK wins Best Actor and Alia wins Best actress(This comes from a SRK fan!)”

Fourth one commented, “jawan and pathaan are nominated for best film but dunki isn’t in place of these? absurd. just absurd.”

Fifth one wrote, “If Vicky Kaushal can get nominates twice for Sam Bahadur under Best Actor (Critics) and Best Actoe in a Leading Role, why couldn’t they also nominate Vikrant twice?”

“12 fail a movie that just picks up the rags to riches theme and on top of that a theme of romanticizing civil service, waaah this is so saf,” read another comment.

“SRK being nominated twice and adding Sunny into the mix for Best Actor (Popular) is such bullshit. Remove 2 of these nominations and add Pankaj, Vikrant or Manoj instead,” wrote another user.

Here’s the nomination list of Filmfare Awards 2024 of top categories:

Best Film: 12th Fail, Animal, Jawan, OMG 2, Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,

Best Director: Amit Rai (OMG 2), Atlee (Jawan), Karan Johar (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal), Siddharth Anand (Pathaan), Vidhu Vinod Chopra (12th Fail)

Best Film Critics: 12th Fail (Vidhu Vinod Chopra), Bheed (Anubhav Sinha), Faraaz (Hansal Mehta), Joram (Devashish Makhija), Sam Bahadur (Meghna Gulzar), Three Of Us (Avinash Arun Dhaware), Zwigato (Nandita Das)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Ranbir Kapoor (Animal), Ranveer Singh (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Shah Rukh Khan (Dunki), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Sunny Deol (Gadar 2), Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur),

Best Actor Critics’: Abhishek Bachchan (Ghoomer), Jaideep Ahlawat (Three Of Us), Manoj Bajpayee (Joram), Pankaj Tripathi (OMG 2), Rajkummar Rao (Bheed), Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail),

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), Bhumi Pednekar (Thank You For Coming), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Kiara Advani (Satyaprem Ki Katha), Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway), Taapsee Pannu (Dunki),

Best Actress Critics’: Deepti Naval (Goldfish), Fatima Sana Shaikh (Dhak Dhak), Rani Mukerji (Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway), Saiyami Kher (Ghoomer), Shahana Goswami (Zwigato), Shefali Shah (Three Of Us).

Let’s wait and watch who will win the prestigious awards!

