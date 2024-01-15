The long wait ended when Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal was released in theaters on December 1. Since its release, the film has been in the news for different reasons. Well, it doesn’t seem to end even after 45 days of its release. As the film is now gearing up for its OTT release, it has landed in legal trouble. Since morning, there have been reports of Ranbir Kapoor starrer arriving on OTT giant by the end of this month. However, the film has now been grabbing headlines for some wrong reasons.

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and others, the film enjoyed massive success at the box office across the globe. Despite facing criticism, the film turned out to be one of the grossing movies of 2023. Now, ahead of the film’s release, its banner, T-Series, has been dragged to court. Scroll down for details.

According to a report in Bar And Bench, Animal’s co-production house Cine1, owned by Murad Khetani, has moved Delhi High Court seeking stay on the OTT release of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Reportedly, Cine1 Studios has filed a lawsuit against Bhushan Kumar’s T-series, accusing them of breaching the agreement. Cine1 and T-series had signed an agreement under which Cine1 had a 35 percent profit share, and T-series was entitled to give 35 percent of the intellectual property rights of the movie to them.

The report states that Cine1 has alleged that without their approval, “T-Series incurred expenses for making/ promoting/ releasing the film, received revenues at the box office sales without sharing any details of the same and did not pay any money to the plaintiff (Cine1) despite the profit-share agreement.” The case was heard today (Jan 15) by Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Cine1 production’s advocate Sandeep Sethi said in the court, “They (T-Series) have been collecting all the money but I have not been paid a single penny… I have a long relationship with them but they have no respect for the agreement. I had the regard for the relationship and the sanctity of the contract. Therefore, I did not rush to court,”

Arguing, to which T-Series advocate Amit Sibal responded, “This amendment has been concealed. They got ₹2.6 crore. They have not put a pie in the movie and yet got ₹2.6 crores. Reportedly, the amendment is dated August 2, 2022.

As of now, the count has been adjourned till Thursday, and Sethi has ensured the presence of Cine1 owner Murad Khetani in the court on the above-mentioned day.

Meanwhile, media reports say Animal will begin streaming on Netflix from January 25. Earlier, the date was January 15, but it was later pushed to Republic Day.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Did Shah Rukh Khan Take A Jibe At Ranbir Kapoor & Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal? Says, “…I Make Sure He Suffers A Lot, Dies A Dog’s Death”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News