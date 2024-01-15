Salman Khan has been a man of spoken words, and his words have often left people wondering, ‘Did he just say that?’ We came across one more such statement, which made us sit in disbelief about Bhai, who can literally say anything and everything to anyone and everyone.

Now, we all know that the Tiger 3 superstar is a regular at award functions. In fact, he even hosts many of them. He received his first Filmfare award for Best Debut in the year 1989 for Maine Pyar Kiya. It took him 10 years to receive his second Filmfare Award in 1999 for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai!

However, the actor once decided to go all out against the award ceremony and reveal all that happens behind the stage. Dissing the awards, Salman Khan said, “People who don’t have confidence in themselves want awards. I will not go up and pick up a Filmfare Award. There are these three-four awards they contacted me for. I did not want to go. National Award milna – it is prestigious; I will go and pick that up.”

Salman, in the same interview, further reveals how magazines call actors to perform for their award shows and then sell them to channels and sponsors at high rates. He asserted, “I will not go to a magazine that is running on our strengths. Ki aapke interview par, you know stars ke interview pe ye magazine chal rahi hai aur wahi aapko bulate hain aur bolte hain ki bhai, we’ll give you an award, and you come and perform this. Then they go and sell it to Pan Parag or Manikchand or whatever. And we are like idiots there suit, wuit pehen ke baithe hain aur award le rahe hain.”

But Bhaijaan could not control his emotions once he started dissing the awards and drew a very strange analogy. He said, “It’s like tomorrow, my driver, my servant, and my boy and makeup man say, Baba aaj hum tumko award date hain. It’s stupid.”

Salman Khan’s interview clip was shared by an Instagram channel, entertainment_say, and people could not help but react to Bhaijaan’s comments on awards. A user commented, “During this time, there were already legends like Dilip Kumar Sahab (8 awards), Amitabh Bachchan (3), SRK(3), Rajesh Khanna(3), and Naseeruddin Shah(3) who already had worked hard and achieved it… Does that mean they didn’t have confidence??? Kya sallu bhai?”

Another comment read, “Pre interval- Jawaani ka josh.. Post interval- paison ki practicality.” A third user wrote, “Lekin bhoi aapko National Award mile yeh to bohot mushkil hai.” One more user wrote, “N guess he actually got no award except kkhh!”

