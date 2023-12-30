Remember the time when Sunny Leone shocked the entire Bollywood all at once upon coming in and grabbing back-to-back projects? Remember how she held her head high in the infamous supercilious and sexist interview with a leading channel? She had all the attention of everyone, including celebs like Aamir Khan & Salman Khan.

On the one hand, Aamir supported her by asking, “Of course, why not?” over the question of working with her in Bollywood; on the other hand, Salman addressed how many are fans of her. Let’s take a look at what really happened.

Salman Khan, at an event, was asked about Sunny Leone & the reporter brought in her former career as an adult star to the discussion, to which he said, “(Woh bhi) insaan hai. Har ek ka kaam hai, aap journalist hai, woh kuch aur karti hai, hum acting karte hai. Jo bhi hai. Unke family me kisiko aitraaz nahi hai.”

He went ahead to talk about how many people are fans of Sunny Leone but denied watching her films & added, “Suna hai log unke bade fan hai. Maine toh unko pehle kabhi dekha nahi, na hi unki picturen dekhi hai, lekin… Kaafi hits hai unke… Kya bolte hai usko? Website pe.”

Yes, it was lovely of Salman Khan to back Sunny Leone when many weren’t, but the efforts to explain how he hadn’t watched her work seemed a bit extra towards the end. Though, post that Sunny and Salman had crossed paths many times when she went into the Bigg Boss’ house to play the reality show he hosts.

Salman’s last film, Tiger 3, didn’t land up to the expectations we all had from it for continuing the Tiger’s legacy. His upcoming project ‘The Bull’ is backed by Karan Johar and Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan and is based on the real-life incidents of Maldives’ gunfight Badi Buraasfathi, which loosely translates to ‘Gunfire Thursday.’ This is the project which is expected to bring him back on the track.

