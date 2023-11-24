Salman Khan is gearing up for his first full-fledged film for Dharma Productions. The last time he worked with the production house, he was loved and adored as the charming Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and people still root for him to date. However, 25 years later, he has moved on from Aman and is ready to transform into a Bull.

Yes, that is the title of Salman Khan’s film with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan, produced by Karan Johar. The film has the Khan superstar playing the titular role. He is training and working, and the project is expected to go on floors soon.

Bull is said to be inspired by a real-life mission where Salman Khan will play Brigadier Farukh Bulsara, who headed Operation Cactus in the Maldives, a mission praised internationally. The operation strengthened Indo-Maldivian relations and was an essential political and military operation in India’s history.

How India averted the Maldives Crisis in 1988 was made into a TV Documentary that premiered on Discovery Channel. As Salman Khan gears up to play a Brigadier on-screen, pulling up another brave mission, we wonder if this could turn into a master move or a major mistake.

While YRF’s mission in Tiger 3 has turned into a disaster, gearing up for a film in a similar tone does not seem the right move. Especially when Salman Khan will also headline another mission for the next Spy Universe film Tiger Vs Pathaan!

Working with another production house for a film with the same tone might turn into a disastrous move after the disaster Tiger 3 seems to have turned into. Salman Khan tried changing gears this year with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. However, that did not work.

He has already been struggling at the box office with his action image. The results were disappointing from Race 3, Dabangg 4, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the list continues. There are a lot of projects that stand announced but hang in oblivion without any further updates.

These projects include Dabangg 4, where it was expected that Chulbul Pandey would get a makeover; Kick 2, which was announced over a decade ago; Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, No Entry sequel; and more!

Tiger 3 has disappointed the trade and the fans alike. But fans still have their hopes on Tiger Vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. In such a situation, will Salman Khan’s decision to play a Brigadier in Bull work in his favor? Only time will tell!

