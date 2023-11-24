Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has collected 250.05 crore at the box office, and the Spy Universe film has failed to match the other Spy Universe movie released this year – Pathaan’s 543.22 crore. However, we did some research about this interesting genre, which has been the talk of the town for the past few years.

While the foundation of the Spy Universe in its true sense was laid this year with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the basic idea was woven with Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, which registered a box office collection of 198 crore. However, do you know about the first film in the Spy-thriller genre?

Interestingly, it was in 1968 that Bollywood delivered its first Spy Thriller, which was a blockbuster at the Box Office. It was the same year that RAW was constituted when the first Spy-thriller titled Ankhen was released in India. Helmed by Ramanand Sagar, the film starred Dharmendra and Mala Sinha in the lead roles.

However, before Ankhen, Jeetendra’s Farz is said to be the first spy thriller film of India. But while it dealt with Secret Agents and investigations, the celebrated and decorated film was indeed Ankhen, which was also the first blockbuster of the Spy thriller genre.

While Farz, in all terms, was not a proper spy thriller, Ankhen was considered the first proper film of the genre, which was successful as well. However, both of these films earned well and were commercial success. Farz was made on a reported budget of 78 lahks and earned 2.7 crore at the Box Office. Ramanand Sagar repackaged it as a true spy thriller with Mala Sinha and Dharmendra.

Ankhen was made on a budget of 85 lakh and collected 3.35 crore at the Box Office, yielding a profit of around 318%. If we compare it with one of the most popular spy thriller franchises in India, then Tiger 3 has a very long way to go.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the sequel is said to be mounted on a reported budget of 300 crore. To match the success of the first spy-thriller film, it needs to earn almost 1254 crore!

Ankhen was released in 1968 and was the highest-grosser of the year. Interestingly, none of the Tiger franchise films have been able to claim the top spot as the highest-grosser of the year.

So this record seems to be a very tough mission that could be accomplished by Tiger 3!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

