After releasing on Sunday and seeing a truncated weekend release, Tiger 3 has now closed for two weeks in the theatres. Of course, this has been a 12-day fortnight with two days less than a conventional one. Otherwise, the collections would have most definitely been at least 20 crore more than where they stand today.

The film did have an excellent first three days, but ever since then, it has seen regular drops. There are many factors that came in its way of going past the 300 crore mark at ease but then what’s done is done. It’s the dips over the weekdays that actually hurt it the most, as collections came down to 4.50 crores* yesterday.

Expectations were that even during the weekdays, the collections would stay at least in double digits, and single digits would start coming only from the third Monday onwards. However, they have come early.

The Salman Khan starrer now stands at 254.50 crores*, and by the close of the weekend, it should go past the 270 crores mark at least. One waits to see what kind of growth comes in today and tomorrow as that would be paramount for the Maneesh Sharma-directed film first to hit 275 crores and then go beyond.

The action thriller also starring Katrina Kaif, hasn’t met gigantic expectations but if one looks at the collections in isolation, these are the best ever for a Diwali release, and also to come close to 300 crores mark eventually is also rather respectable.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3 Box Office Day 13 Advance Booking: Salman Khan Starrer Falls Below 1 Crore Mark, Suffers A Dent In Show Count Due To Napoleon, Farrey & Other New Releases

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News