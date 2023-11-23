Salman Khan has often grabbed netizens’ attention for his humble and down-to-earth nature. We often come across multiple stories of the superstar lending a helping hand to people in need. Earlier, we have seen many actors, including Rakhi Sawant and others, sharing interesting stories of superstar sending out financial help to them. As Tiger star often makes his fans weak in the knees with his modest behavior, he’s currently making headlines for a photo that has been doing the rounds of social media for all the surprising reasons.

Dabangg Khan is currently receiving a lukewarm response to his recently released film Tiger 3. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller also stars Katrina Kaif and Emran Hashmi in pivotal roles, while Shah Rukh Khan is in Pathaan’s character for the cameo appearance. Scroll down for the latest news about the superstar.

Salman Khan, along with Katrina Kaif, has begun with post-release interviews of Tiger 3. During one such event, the actor was seen wearing such shoes that it went viral in no time. The superstar, who opted for a blue shirt and black pants for an interview, was seen sporting worn-out black shoes. Soon after the reporter shared the snap with the leading cast, his shoes went viral, sparking a debate between his fans and haters.

Seeing Salman Khan’s shoes’ photo surface on the web, his fans defended him while bashing his haters for trolling Bhai’s style. Check out the photo below:

Commenting on the photo a user wrote, “Realme ka phone emi pe lene wale 1000cr ke adhmi ko judge kar rhe hai,” while another said, “People are wearing torn jeans n jackets ..may be it’s new fashion to wear torn shoes.”

A third one wrote, “Ab tum isko bologe down to earth bnda hai,” fourth one said, “Are you sure it’s not Balenciaga?”

Fifth user commented, “Salman Khan h wo baniyan mai bhi ghumnge to bhi log fashion mai le aynge ….”

“Selmon Bhai Down to Earth Bnda Selmon bhoi k aage koi bol skta hai kya,” read another comment.

Before the release of Tiger 3, reports were abuzz that Salman Khan has charged 100 Crore for his appearance in YRF’s film. If that was the case, then him wearing these shoes has got netizens’ eyes wide open.

Well, we really want to know if Bhoi has started a new fashion trend. What do you think?

