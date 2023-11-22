Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity knows no boundaries. The superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, has often made headlines for his chivalry. Despite the fame and success, fans often resurface old videos that don’t go down well with a section of social media users. Recently, a Redditor shared a throwback video of the superstar sharing a stage with Priyanka Chopra Jonas at an award function and allegedly body-shaming the actress.

For those who don’t know, SRK and Priyanka were reportedly romantically inclined towards each other while he was married to Gauri Khan. However, after parting ways, the actress moved to the US and married American rapper Nick Jonas. The video in question is allegedly from the Filmfare Awards show, where the rumored lovers had shared the stage.

Recently, a Redditor shared Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s video from the award show, and it sees them recreating Vidya Balan’s scene from The Dirty Picture. After the dance performance, Priyanka is heard telling SRK, “Hamare har figure mein wazan hai, profit main bhi aur body me bhi.” She further tells him, “Tum sab hero logon ki naa yehi problem hai Holi kehlne ka toh shauq hai lekin pichkaari mein dum hi nahi.”

Priyanka Chopra’s statement not only left Shah Rukh Khan shocked but also Vidya Balan embarrassed. In the clip, PeeCee is seen wearing a pink ensemble. Watch the video below:

Commenting on the video, a Redditor wrote, “nobody has matched 50% of vidyas expressions from tdp she didnt need to show anything just the face did the job. I find vidya voice just, next is kareena.” While another said, “wow such blatant bodyshaming in the name of “comedy”

Third one commented, “Our witty feminist King Khan and our Social justice warrior, witty, feminist, girl’s girl, unproblematic Priyanka Chopra. Some people get boner hearing Priyanka’s speeches and interviews which are scripted but catch her off guard and she is as problematic as rest of them.”

Fourth Redditor said, “Watch the entire video with the background dancers in fat suits and all. It’s not just fat shaming but come across as the stars feeling threatened by Vidya Balan’s rise, so were doing it to “put her in her place”.

Adding, “Bollywood is filled with insecure people and don’t ever let SRK, PC and KJo’s PR stunts fool you into thinking they are good people and progressive. They can go down into the gutter as soon as it suits them.”

“Global icon and King of the world will do garbage stuff for monies. Just like us I suppose,” read another comment.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, it is slated to hit the big screens on the occasion of Christmas.

