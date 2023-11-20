Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country. His 2007 film Om Shanti Om was one of the biggest hits of the actor’s career. The entire nation loved his chemistry with then-debutante Deepika Padukone. It’s been 16 years since the film’s release, but the magic of Om Shanti Om is still in the air.

Since their initial collaboration, SRK and DP have teamed up on several films. However, it’s not widely known that King Khan felt quite uneasy working with the then-21-year-old Deepika in the 2007 film. In fact, he openly addressed his discomfort at one point. Scroll down to know more.

During his appearance on the Koffee With Karan show, Shah Rukh was questioned by Karan Johar about whether he felt uncomfortable working with someone who had known him since she was a child. The actor gave a candid response, revealing that he found it a bit silly. He admitted that during the first scene, he felt like a liar and a somewhat ‘stalker uncle,’ acknowledging the oddity of romancing a much younger co-star.

As reported by Bollywoodshaadis, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I started feeling jhoota. I started feeling, may I say the word, little stalker uncle, little kamina. Ki main kya yeh choti si bacchi ke liye aise peeche peeche kar ke bhag raha hoon?”

When Karan Johar playfully inquired about any nervous moments working with Shah Rukh, the superstar chimed in with a joke, saying, “A couple of times, she said, ‘I love you, uncle.'” The beloved on-screen duo of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan has charmed audiences with hits like Jawan, Chennai Express, Pathan, and more.

In a candid talk with The Week, Deepika unveils the depth of her connection with Shah Rukh Khan, asserting that it goes beyond mere chance. She reveals how they are each other’s lucky charm, emphasizing a profound sense of ownership and a strong bond built on trust and mutual respect.

