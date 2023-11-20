Malaika Arora Hides Her Face From Paps After Sunday Night Out With BFFs, Takes Cab Ride Home. Watch Viral Video

Malaika Arora is often spotted in and around Mumbai and she is definitely a paparazzi favorite. The actress makes sure to say her ‘hi’ every time and even interacts with the photographers. However, recently Malaika was seen hiding her face from paps and ditching her luxury ride for a cab.

Malaika loves hanging out with friends and is often seen in and around Mumbai with her girl gang. However, the actress’ video from a recent night out went viral and fans are wondering why the actress ditched a luxury ride and took a cab.

In the video, the paps ask Malaika to pose but the actress does not look like in the mood to oblige. This video comes days after Arjun and Malaika met David Beckham and posed for happy pictures.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Many fans commented on the video. While one wrote, “No makeup that’s malla not listening and watching,” while another wrote, “This paparazzi is crazy.”

On the other hand, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor and the duo recently shared their pictures with David Beckham, who was in Mumbai to attend the World Cup Semi Finale. Arjun shared pictures and wrote, “A night to remember…To meet someone u have admired from afar for so many years & to be able to talk face to face with him about his new life in Miami, football, India, travel, his kids, philanthropy & everything else I could squeeze into a 15 minute dinner table chat. Grateful to have met @davidbeckham & completely in awe of his genuine sincerity towards spending time with all of us & being kind enough to allow every fan boy/girl in that room to feel elated to get a picture & time with him…Thank You @sonamkapoor & @anandahuja for fulfilling this childhood dream of mine !!!#whatanight #legend #beckham.”

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Twinkle Khanna Hails Deepika Padukone’s Approach Of ‘Dating Multiple Men’ Along With Ranveer Singh As ‘Logical,’ Defends Her After She Was Trolled About The ‘Open Relationship’ Misconstrued Statement!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News