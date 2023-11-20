Salman Khan and YRF are now done with Tiger 3 and moving on to the bigger and better Spy Universe films. After Pathaan churned out 1000+ crore worldwide and Tiger 3 struggling but moving towards the 500 crore club, the production house will now focus on War 2 & the much-awaited Tiger Vs Pathaan starring the Sultan superstar and Shah Rukh Khan.

It has already been reported that the Spy Universe film, which would create magic with the two superstars coming together as parallel leads, will be helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024. However, while Salman and SRK will come back together for a full-fledged role with a bomb script that is currently under wraps, they might have witnessed a real battle long ago.

When we talk about a real battle, we are not hinting at their infamous brawl at a nightclub, but this real battle involved Spy Universe and, co-incidentally, Katrina Kaif as well. After Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s public fallout, what followed was a cold war, which was dealt in a rather childish way by both actors some time or the other.

Not getting into the intrinsic details about who said what and when, we would come straight to the time when Kabir Khan weaved the first Spy film. At that time, Shah Rukh Khan was doing Jab Tak Hai Jaan for Yash Chopra (also starring Katrina Kaif), and despite SRK being the original choice, the film went to Salman Khan due to SRK’s busy schedule! But you would not believe what Salman Khan did next!

According to a very old report by Mid-Day, the Sultan superstar, before signing the dotted line to play the OG Spy of YRF, put up a bizarre demand that made Aditya Chopra speechless. The report via a source quoted, “Before Salman committed to the movie, he asked Aditya Chopra to pay him a rupee more than what SRK was being paid for Yashji’s film.”

Aditya Chopra did not want to comply with this demand and reasoned Salman Khan was already getting a good share of the profit, the same as Shah Rukh Khan is getting. And no one knows which movie will fare well at the box office.

Now, indeed, Salman Khan had to surrender to his demands and sign the film without any weird demands since he was paid 15 lakh for the film along with 10 percent profit sharing. But he definitely got a great franchise with the Tiger series. So before the reel Tiger Vs. Pathaan, this was an interesting real drama people close to YRF witnessed!

