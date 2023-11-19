Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in the country. Often referred to as “Bhai” by his fans, Salman has given several blockbusters, including “Karan Arjun” (1995), “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” (1994), “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” (2015), and “Dabangg” series.

His acting journey began with a supporting role in the film Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), but he gained widespread recognition with his leading role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989). But did you know what was his father Salim Khan’s reaction after Maine Pyar Kiya was released? Scroll down to know.

Alizeh Agnihotri, Salman Khan’s niece, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Farrey,’ made a recent appearance on Bigg Boss 17. During her visit to the Bigg Boss house, she shared nostalgic moments with Salman, reminiscing about visiting his movie sets as a child. Standing alongside him on the Bigg Boss set became a cherished moment for her.

After listening to Alizeh’s memories, Salman also took a trip down memory lane and recalled what his father, Salim Khan, told him when he was about to make his Bollywood debut. Salman said, “Jab Maine Pyar Kiya ki thi, tab Daddy ne, yaani ke aapke nana, jab unhone picture dekhi and he said tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge? And I replied to him nahin Daddy. He then said, ‘Tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge aur tumko koi rok paayega toh woh tum khud ho. And today, I am going to forward your nana’s advice to you.”

Salman then conveyed to Alizeh that if she doesn’t become a star, she will become an actor, as he has observed her work and acknowledged her talent. He emphasized that the only person who can hinder her progress is herself, urging her not to let that happen. Alizeh agreed with Salman.

Farrey is helmed by Soumendra Padhi and also stars Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht, and Zeyn Shaw in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan informed the contestants that with World Cup fever at its peak, they would be incorporating some cricket fun into the show. A cricket pitch was set up in the garden, and contestants Munawar Faruqi and Vicky Jain showcased their cricketing skills.

